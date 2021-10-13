Artists donate work for online auction in aid of Lancaster cancer charity

Angel sculpture by Danny Clahane.

The auction is being run by CancerCare and aims to raise money to help the charity support local people affected by cancer and bereavement from its centres in Lancaster, Morecambe, Kendal and Barrow.

The auction will take place on the charity’s website from October 18 and people are being invited to place silent bids on a wide range of art works donated by a artists from across north Lancashire and south Cumbria including Morecambe graphic artist Linda Page and graphic designer Bridget Halldearn from Lancaster.

Bridget has contributed three prints and said she did so as a way of saying “thank you” as the charity had helped her family.

Horizon by Lake District painter Jacqui Bassett.

Bridget said: “I was pleased to be able to donate my prints to such a fantastic cause. When my Mum had cancer a few years ago, our family really appreciated the wonderful and ongoing support through such a painful experience - which I know so many of us face, either for ourselves or for friends and family CancerCare is an amazing charity and we are lucky to have it on our doorstep.”

Along with the art works are also a number of other desirable items including a holiday on the Scottish Isle of Whithorn, whisky tasting experience, city break in Manchester, £300 voucher for Sally’s Cottages, a Lake District landscape photography workshop, tickets to the Theatre by the Lake’s Christmas Show and more.

Organiser Kat Michaels said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from local artists and businesses who have been incredibly generous donating items for our auction. We have a stunning variety of art for auction but it’s not just for art enthusiasts and it also features exciting experiences and family days out.”

“The pandemic has been particularly tough on the people we provide therapy for, many who have been isolated from support networks of family and friends, and every penny raised will go to support people in our communities who have been left devastated by a cancer diagnosis or loss of a loved one."

Terrier by Bridget Halldearn.

To access the online auction, go online here or for more information, click here.