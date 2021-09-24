Appeal for Home-Start volunteers in Morecambe and Lancaster

Home-Start charity appeals for volunteers in Lancaster and Morecambe

Home-Start is a national charity, which is available in hundreds of local communities. It recruits and trains volunteers to help families with young children. The charity in Morecambe and Lancaster is appealing for volunteers to come forward and help when they can.

A spokesman for the organisation based in Morecambe Street, said: "Our volunteers who know about being a parent, support other parents by visiting them in their homes for a couple of hours a week. We also run support groups and hold social events for families.

"We help all kinds of families who find it hard to cope for all sorts of different reasons, maybe because of an illness or disability of a child or because of a parent's post natal illness, bereavement or loneliness. At Home-Start we support any parent with at least one child under the age of five who asks for our help.

"If you are interested, then the only real 'qualification' that you would need is experience in bringing up children. Friendliness and a caring attitude are essential, as well as an understanding of the pressures of parenting. We value people who won't judge others; people who will respect the fact that they have been invited into families' homes; people who will treat a mother or father as an equal."