Ambitious street festival project for Carnforth coming to fruition

Carnforth' s first street festival will be held on August 21 - and more than 40 stalls are now confirmed for the day, including food vendors, local craft and art businesses, entertainers and other attractions.

The event will open at 3pm and finish at 8pm and entry is free.

The festival is being supported by Lancaster City Council as part of the Reopening the High Streets initiative.

The size and scale of the event will require the temporary closure of Market Street to road traffic, with diversions in place via New Street and Haws Hill.

Local businesses and residents affected by the temporary arrangements are being contacted and alternative residents' parking is being offered where necessary.

Carnforth mayor Coun Larry Branyon said: "This is perhaps the most ambitious project undertaken by Carnforth Town Council in many years.

"We are aiming to bring people, particularly families, back into our fantastic town to see what it has to offer after over 18 months of Covid restrictions.

"We are grateful for the support we have received from many organisations and individuals, including the Carnforth Business Network, EH Booth & Co and the many street vendors and entertainers who will be in attendance.