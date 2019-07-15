‘Amazing’ music festival is a triumph for Morecambe

Thousands partied in the sun for three days at an ‘amazing’ Morecambe Music Festival as the town enjoyed one of its busiest and liveliest weekends in recent memory.

Crowds packed into venues all over the town centre and the West End on Friday night, then all day Saturday and Sunday to enjoy top quality live music and a feel-good atmosphere in the sunshine.

Dave Metcalfe performs at Rita's Cafe for Morecambe Music Festival

And afterwards they flocked to social media to praise the ‘fantastic’ event.

Tanya Kirkland said on the festival Facebook page: “Amazing! The weather was the icing on the cake but amazing vocalists, venues and down right amazing people. Morecambe should be proud.”

Sam Harding said: “Fantastic event, brilliantly organised, great to get in different pubs and venues and see new or favourite local acts around our beautiful Morecambe Bay.”

And Ally Pritchard said: “There were so many great acts and venues to choose from it was difficult to decide where to go.

Two Stroke Diesel perform at The Station for Morecambe Music Festival

“Long may it continue!”

Licensees reported bumper weekends of takings with many venues packed to the rafters all day long.

The festival kicked off in sunshine on Friday night with Rock It Man at the Royal Bar and continued with music at venues including the Park Hotel, Davy Jones’ Locker, the Palatine, the Crown Hotel and the Masons.

The Seals performing at a packed-out Exchange in the West End on Friday was praised by many as a festival highlight.

Fans watch Rock It Man perform at Festival Market for Morecambe Music Festival

Then on Saturday, with the scooter rally taking place at the same time, the town was buzzing with crowds of people taking in the sunshine and their favourite acts.

After jazz from Trickle Charge at the Festival Market began the day in style, The Morecambe Hotel saw huge queues of people to see The Rest and Sold to the Sky, the outdoor stage at The Station was busy for Two Stroke Diesel, while there was a turn-away crowd at The Exchange for the Reggie Mental Band.

Meanwhile Harry’s Bar on the prom was transformed into a mini Ibiza-style outdoor club as crowds danced to the summery sounds of DJ Matt Thiss and friends.

Morecambe cafes Jo-n-Lees, Rita’s Cafe, Lewis’s Coffee Shop and the Clock Tower Cafe also hosted live music, with the Gathered Voices Choir proving a big hit on the seafront on Saturday afternoon.

Crowds watch Rock It Man perform at Festival Market for Morecambe Music Festival

On Saturday night Morecambe’s rock pub The Bath Hotel was crammed with people for The Dead Puppeteers, as was The Masons on Queen Street for Melanie Horabin.

Then on Sunday, the Platform hosted an all-afternoon Freestage event featuring some top local talent.

Niamh Collingwood, 15, turned heads with her sensational vocals, with many onlookers describing her as the ‘find’ of the festival.

Meanwhile The Lancaster Bombers at the Station, and Sold to the Sky at the Midland, had the promenade rocking, while Betamax delivered classic 80s hits to another huge crowd at the Morecambe Hotel.

Twentyfourseven played a superb Sunday afternoon set at The Exchange and solo singer Mark McKenna packed out the Crown Hotel as the festivities continued deep into Sunday night.

As the clock ticked past 9pm on Sunday the crowds showed no signs of abating, as acoustic guitar duo Corvidae treated the Chieftain to a fabulous performance, Rock It Man returned to the Royal for the second time over the weekend, and finally Sold to the Sky rounded things off at the Palatine amidst scenes of celebration of a superb weekend of entertainment.

Rock It Man perform at Festival Market for Morecambe Music Festival

Stuart Michaels, head of the festival organising team, said: “It’s been absolutely unbelievable.

“There was nothing but good vibes all around the town from the West End to the Palatine.

“Some places were so busy you couldn’t get in, but then people just took a look at the brochure to see what was going on nearby, and went there instead. Every venue was booming.

“On behalf of myself and the amazing organising team, I’d like to thank everybody who came out to support us this weekend, all of our sponsors, venues and acts, and everyone who makes Morecambe Music Festival such an incredible event.

“We’ll be back in 2020!”

Gathered Voices perform at the Midland Hotel for Morecambe Music Festival