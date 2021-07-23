All-day 'rave' in Morecambe will raise money for Team Reece

Rave for Reece takes place on August 7.

Rave for Reece will be held at The Brew House on White Lund on Saturday August 7 from 1pm until 11pm.

Money raised will go to Team Reece, the charity set up by Overton schoolboy Reece Holt before he passed away in January 2019.

Reece had been battling Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a malignant tumour that affects only about 10 children a year, since May 2016, and his charity now helps other children with cancer.

Reece Holt.

The event has been organised by Reece's uncle, Dave Holt.

He said: "With restrictions ending I wanted to create an event which would bring everyone together and put smiles on people's faces and being lucky enough to be great friends with some of the area's best DJs the Rave For Reece idea was born.

"Also one of my oldest friends, Loic Cross, owns and runs The Brew House so he very kindly gave me his venue as well staff and any support needed aswell as pledging to make a donation to the charity so I started to make a plan.

"To get everyone dancing again whilst raising as much money as possible for Team Reece seemed like a great idea and as always I'm blessed as my friends will drop everything to help me and Team Reece out as much as they possibly can."

As well as Dave himself, other live performers include Matt Thiss from Escape Events and his partners Summer J and Dave Lee, from Infinity Sessions will be Richard Gerrard, and playing both vinyl and digital special sets will be Matty Preston and Ste Smith.

On top of that will be a special vocal performance from Natasha Bates, who is travelling up from London for the event, having just launched her solo career under the name of Tashie Tones. She will be singing her brand new single Like A Child live for the first time.

"We are very lucky to have such an incredible line up, all for just £5, and be able to raise some much needed awareness and funds for the charity after a very tough last 18 months," Dave said.