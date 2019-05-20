15,000 attend Lancaster’s Highest Point festival in Williamson Park

More than 15,000 people attended this year’s Highest Point festival in Lancaster, organisers say.

The event, which took place within the grounds of Williamson Park, ran from Friday May 17 to Sunday May 19, and welcomed performances from the likes of Sister Sledge, The Zutons, Grandmaster Flash, Feeder, Anna Calvi and Cabbage.

Sister Sledge on the main stage. Photo by Nick Lakin.

The festival featured five stages and 110 artists across the three days, with the Sunday given over to a sold-out Family Fun Day, with arts, crafts and more live performances from BBC Introducing artists including The Hara and The Lottery Winners.

The festival’s main bars went “cashless” this year.

Festival goers could top up their wristband, which was microchipped, to buy food and drinks.

The Ashton Memorial. Highest Point.

Designated points around the park allowed attendees to use cash or card to top up, and wristbands were zapped with a machine each time a purchase was made.

Any credit left on the wristband at the end of each night was returned in cash.

The Dell Stage, which featured DJ performances from the likes of James Zabiela, Nic Fanciulli, London Elektricity, General Levy and loads more, closed slightly earlier on the Saturday night after a woman was injured whilst dancing.

Paramedics from North West Ambulance Service received a call at around 11pm on Saturday, May 18, to reports that a woman had fallen in The Dell stage area at the festival.

Relaxing at Highest Point. Photo by Henry Calvert.

She was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary with an injured ankle.

Wyresdale Road either side of the main entrance remained closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Jamie Scahill, co-founder of Highest Point said: “What an amazing weekend we’ve had at Williamson Park.

“We saw over 15,000 smiling faces over the three days and we’d like to thank everybody who came and danced with us.”

Sister Sledge on stage. Photo by Richard Hyslop.

Mr Ben and The Bens. Photo by Sophie White.