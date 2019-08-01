10 years fundraising for Kidz in Morecambe

Charity Unique Kidz and Co celebrated 10 years of providing support to local disabled children, young adults and their families.

The charity celebrated with a summer fair supported by local business Blackbear IT Solutions with more than 150 people attending.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon of traditional family fun including carnival games, tombola’s BBQ and a raffle raising over £1700.

Jordan Halpin, fundraising officer said: “It was lovely to see so many people come along to celebrate our 10th birthday.

“Unique Kidz and Co is such a special place and the Summer Fair really showed off the amazing work that goes on here.”

The charity was founded in 2009 by two local mums, Jane Halpin and Denise Armer, who could not find suitable childcare for their own disabled children.

Over the past 10 years the charity has grow n and extended its services to now provide daytime support sessions for young adults aged 16-25, stay and play support groups for parents with children under five, a siblings group and U-Nite Clubz, a new social project for adults over 18 as well as its original afterschool and holiday clubs for children aged five to 19.

Jane Halpin, co-founder and trustee, said: “The last 10 years have flown by and we can’t believe what Unique Kidz and Co has grown into.

“We still have so many hopes and dreams for the charity so here’s to the next 10 years … and more!”

Unique Kidz and Co is currently running its 10th Summer Holiday Club and will spend six weeks celebrating 10 years of providing a life-changing service to hundreds of local families.

The Morecambe-based charity relies heavily on fundraising and grants to be able to continue providing its life-changing services.

The charity needs to raise at least £180,000 each year to continue.

If you would like to support Unique Kidz and Co please contact fundraising@uniquekidzandco.org.uk.