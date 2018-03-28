Pentathlon GB: Emma wins silver medal at European Cup in Spain

Bolton-le-Sands youngster Emma Whitaker was part of the Pentathlon GB Under-19s team collected a silver medal in the girls’ relay event at the European Cup in Spain at the weekend.

The girls’ competition began on Friday, where they started with their 200m swim.

The British quartet were on good form as they all produced performances close to their best, including a massive PB for Wiltshire’s Sarah Wilson.

The competition then moved to the fencing hall where all athletes were in for a long slog with 52 girls entered in the competition.

There was more positive news to follow with Mitchell recording a magnificent 36 victories and 15 defeats with Bousfield one hit further back.

Wilson, making just her second international appearance, put in an impressive performance to finish with a positive score of 28V and 23D.

It meant that the Brits were well placed before returning refreshed for the second day of the competition on Saturday.

They were greeted by miserable conditions in Catalonia but all four girls knuckled down to the task at hand.

Alex Bousfield stayed towards the top end of the field throughout, crossing the line in sixth place at the competition’s conclusion.

Strong running from both Wilson and Whitaker saw them make up significant ground in the final discipline with Wilson coming home 12th and Whitaker 17th.

The grit and determination was rewarded with a silver medal in the team event whilst Mitchell crossed the line 19th to complete a strong set of individual results.