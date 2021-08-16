Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Morecambe

A Honda Civic, travelling towards the A589 Morecambe Road, struck a pedestrian in Westgate at around 2.10am yesterday (August 15).

The pedestrian, a 36-year-old from Morecambe, suffered fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old man from Preston, was not injured.

Police are appealing for information after a man died following a collision in Morecambe.

Sgt Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations, said: "This a very sad and tragic incident and my thoughts are with the man's family at this very difficult time.

"We are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who saw what happened to come forward."

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0194 of August 15.

You can also report it online by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

