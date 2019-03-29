Paw-some event raises vital CancerCare Lancaster charity funds

Hundreds of families enjoyed an action packed day of fun at the annual Bark in the Park event in aid of CancerCare.

Organisers said over £3,500 was raised to help local families dealing with cancer.

Cancer Care's Bark in the Park event took place for the first time in Happy Mount Park in Morecambe. The event featured dog shows, agility course plus fancy dress, stalls and treasure hunt and attracted a bumper crowd of dog lovers. Beyond Radio presenter Denise Cooper as Cruella de Vil with her Dalmatian, Bandit. Picture by Paul Heyes, Sunday March 24, 2019.

This year’s event held in Happy Mount Park, Morecambe, saw over 150 dogs plus their owners taking part in a fun dog show, as well as a treasure hunt, Minion inflatable world, coconut shy, penalty shoot out and face painting.

The pooches also tested out a fun agility course and had a meet and greet with local rescue dogs from Wolfwood.

Fun dog show categories included best costume, best biscuit catcher, best rescue, waggiest tail, cutest puppy and from the winners the dog the judges wanted to take home.

Overall winner was Bandit the black spaniel with owner Elle Birch who won best costume in the pirate outfit.

CancerCare’s North Lancashire’s community fundraiser Helen Hartin said: “It was great to see so many people in the park for a fun, family day out.

“The Dog Show was fantastic, especially the ‘biscuit catching”.