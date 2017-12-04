Paramotor pilot dies after crashing into Pilling field

A paramotor pilot has died after crashing into a field at Pilling.

Emergency services were called to the scene, off Garstang Road, at about 1pm on Sunday, December 3 and the pilot, a man in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing but at this stage it is thought to be the result of a tragic accident.

The deceased’s next of kin have been traced.

Police would like to thank all of those members of the public who tried to assist at the scene of the crash.

Paramotors comprise a harness-mounted engine which is worn like a backpack under a paraglider wing.

Unlike a standard paraglider, they can be launched from an open, flat field instead of a hill facing into the wind.