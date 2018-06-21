Painted pebbles show talent

A schoolboy has been helping to promote Morecambe Amateur’s next show by painting pebbles to advertise it.

Morecambe Amateurs have been busy rehearsing for their next show Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Carousel’

The pebbles painted to promote Morecambe Amateur's next show.

One boy in the chorus, Isaac Murie, eight, a pupil at Lancaster Road School, has been painting pebbles and with his mum’s help he has been secretly hiding them in different places around the Morecambe area. Some of the pebbles have already been found by members of the public and returned to him.

Isaac said he thought that the pebbles would be a good idea because he knows how popular pebble art is.

Carousal opens at Lancaster Grand Theatre from Tuesday June 26 - Saturday June 30. Tickets available at the box iffice tel: 01524 64695.