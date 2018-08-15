Over 1000 miles are walked in 19 days setting off from Morecambe

A team of walkers who covered over 1,000 miles in less than three weeks are sending a message of thanks to the people that helped them on their way.

The Big Walk, an idea from the Eden Project made possible by the National Lottery, is an annual journey across the UK designed to shine a light on the people at the heart of communities, who work together to make great things happen.

This nationwide event saw four teams set off from Morecambe walking over 13 miles a day to discover, celebrate and connect with over a hundred amazing community projects while sharing the message of The Big Lunch, the UK’s biggest celebration for neighbours.

Walkers visited St John’s Hospice, as well as Unique Kidz, Morecambe Bay Food Bank and The Well Communities, as shining examples of the good things that can happen when people come together.

Find out more about the benefits of walking and connecting with people locally at www.thebig-walk.com.