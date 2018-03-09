Oscar Wilde theatre show to be screened at Vue Lancaster

Kathy Burke’s critically acclaimed ‘Lady Windermere’s fan’ is to be broadcast live to 420 UK and Irish cinemas including Vue Lancaster on March 20.

Oscar Wilde’s social comedy is the second in the Classic Spring Theatre Company’s year-long Oscar Wilde Season at the Vaudeville Theatre in London. Award-winning director Kathy Burke (The Quare Fellow and Once a Catholic) has brought together a talented comedic cast in this beautifully staged production designed by Paul Wills.

It stars Jennifer Saunders, Samantha Spiro and Kevin Bishop.

The showing will be at 7.15pm on March 20.

The film is Cert 12 A and runs for 150 minutes with one interval. Cinema tickets are on sale now at www.OscarWildeCinema.com.