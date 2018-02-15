Optimism for Garstang after making application to join former North West Counties League

Garstang manager Lee Baker believes the club could look forward to life in the Hallmark Security League – should their promotion application be successful.

The Riversiders, along with Longridge Town and Whitehaven, have applied to make the move from the West Lancashire League and join the former North West Counties League.

With ground inspections set to be concluded by the end of March, work is underway on ensuring everything is in place.

“It (the application) is going ahead because the committee all voted for it,” Baker said.

“I did a bit of a presentation on why we should go up, especially with the squad we have got.

“So far, it’s looking promising but we’ve got to get the work done. The ground people have come down and we’re on with the work that we have got to do.

“In terms of that, there isn’t anything major; it’s just a whole host of little things which need to be done.”

However, any new league is for another day with the Riversiders’ boss focusing on the West Lancashire League in the here and now.

Their recent spate of postponements have still left Garstang second in the Premier Division table.

Blackpool Wren Rovers are a dozen points clear at the top but Baker’s players have six games in hand on the leaders.

Overhauling Wrens and making Lancashire Shield progress remains the target at the moment with Baker challenging his players to repay his faith in them.

“I’m not bothered about the Counties anyway at this moment in time,” he said.

“I’ve told the players we can forget about it anyway if we don’t challenge because there’s no way I’m willing to take a team up that can’t do it.

“I did say that the club has been through eight manager in 10 years or something like that.

“For the first time in a long time we have a squad who can take us higher.”