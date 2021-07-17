Who's the Daddy: Web firms, take responsibility

Who's the Daddy

Before Euro 2020 kicked off, yours truly fancied Roberto Mancini’s revitalised Italy to bring home the pancetta, especially at such delicious odds, so I lumped on.

Don’t judge me. I’d have happily paid double to see England win it.

Being English, I thought it’d be a novelty to have a dog in the fight that actually stood a chance of winning something, instead of a team that’s made a career out of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory for the last 55 years and didn’t appear to stand a cat in hell’s chance of even reaching the final.

Every tournament seems to herald another brutal lesson in Englishness and the Covid-delayed Euros just postponed the agony for another year. You’d think, wouldn’t you, that when Bukayo Saka tickled his spot-kick gently towards the giant human pterodactyl Gianluigi Donnarumma, I’d think “at least the money will come in handy”. But no.

Like everyone else, I just wanted to be sick. This England team, the first since Euro 96, are young, hungry scrappers who run their legs off for each other. In a just world their time would come – World Cup in 18 months, anyone?

Recent England teams have been blessed with more talent but were filled with (I’m trying to think of nicer words here than selfish a******** but can’t). The 2021 vintage are an inspirational bunch of steely battlers who lifted a whole nation for a few magical weeks.

But the racist abuse aimed at penalty missers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Saka on social media in the wake of yet another spirit-crushing defeat was as depressing as it was predictable.

Seriously, have a word with yourselves. Rashford feeds hungry kids in a global pandemic.