Who's the Daddy: All credibility’s been smashed

Who's the Daddy

Not only did Hancock appoint his fancy woman and paid her around £1,000 a day of OUR money, he broke the Covid rules THAT HE WROTE with their excruciating fumble AT WORK right under a security camera.

If you managed to get right to the end of the horrific video – 60 never-ending seconds that’s a harder watch than the 2 Girls 1 Cup nightmare from back in the day (if you’ve never heard of it, please don’t Google it) – then you’ve got a stronger stomach than me.

No, what’s worse than all that is tens of thousands of people had to bury loved ones at stripped down funerals where comforting hugs were forbidden and the congregation was limited to 30 by law.

People like my mum, who in January died from Covid which she caught in hospital. Her last few months were a lonely, self-isolating hell. Because of Hancock’s Covid rules, we weren’t allowed to visit – the only human contact she had for months was with nurses and carers. Then she was taken into hospital with a bladder infection, caught coronavirus on a ward and died in the middle of the night in a nursing home. We just about got there in time. Thousands weren’t so fortunate.

So, Boris Johnson pardon me if I don’t think that Hancock shoving his tongue down his mistress’s throat at work and groping her a*** like a clumsy schoolboy, driving a coach and horses through his own strict Covid rules was something you can glibly write off as “apology accepted, matter closed”.

The only people I feel sorry for in this whole Whitehall farce are Hancock’s kids and his wife. I don’t think I’m the only one who hopes she takes the idiot for every penny.