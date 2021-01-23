Who's the Daddy: Don’t forget the real heroes

Who is the Daddy

Okay, the good news. Daughter #2 got accepted on to her degree course which is due to start in September.

In a dictionary definition of ‘a blessing in disguise’, considering all the c*** that students have been dragged through this academic year, she didn’t get on to the acting courses she wanted at some of the country’s finest schools last spring because they said she was, at 18, “too young” and didn’t have enough life experience. Shame they didn’t mention it before her first audition, afternoon callback and day-long final audition three weeks later because that would’ve saved us two very expensive trips to London and a lot of heartache.

Anyway, after a successful online audition earlier his month, she’ll be joining her big sister in Liverpool in September and has already sorted a flat share with a mate who has been at LIPA for a year. So that’s nice.

After the past 10 months of death and destruction, it was weirdly magnificent to hear something great. During her time out of education, daughter #2 has worked in a supermarket and is currently in a school, where she has picked up a ton of valuable experience and qualifications. And earned a few quid too.

As for the bad news, my elderly mum is not doing so well. Admitted to hospital mid-December with a water infection, she tested positive for Covid after two weeks on the wards, was transferred to a nursing home for assessment four days after Christmas, stopped eating, was taken back to hospital 10 days ago so they could get an IV drip in her and was about to go back to the nursing home when someone on the ward tested positive for Covid so she can’t be discharged for two weeks. Added to the fact she has dementia and diabetes and we’re not allowed in to see her, it’s not been a good few weeks.

Hospitals have been run ragged by Covid. I can’t imagine what it’s like working in one every day for the past 10 months. They are doctors and nurses, not miracle workers, but deserve something more substantial than a token clap on our doorsteps every now and then.