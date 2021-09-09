Booths Persian Pork Tenderloin recipe

Serves 4 l Prep 20 mins l Cook 35 mins

Ingredients

For the Persian pork tenderloin

Booths Persian Pork Tenderloin

1 pork tenderloin

40g couscous

50ml hot vegetable stock

25g dried apricots, chopped

1 tbsp mango chutney

5g toasted flaked almonds

10g pistachio nuts, chopped

1 lemon, zest only

25g pomegranate seeds

Salt and pepper

For the apricot barbecue sauce

8 apricots, stone removed and halved

1 tbsp mango chutney

1 tsp smoked paprika

Salt to taste

Method

1. For the Persian pork, butterfly the tenderloin by making incisions along the length of the meat to flatten and open it up. Cover the meat with a sheet of cling film and use a rolling pin to lightly flatten the meat.

2. Place the couscous in a small bowl, add the hot vegetable stock, stir lightly and cover with cling film. Set to one side for five minutes.

3. After five minutes fluff the couscous with a fork. Then add the dried apricots, mango chutney, almonds, pistachios, lemon zest and pomegranate seeds. Mix well and season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Spoon the couscous filling over the flattened pork then roll the meat together. Tightly tie the tenderloin together using butchers string to encase the filling.

5, Place on a hot barbecue and cook with the lid down for around 30 minutes or until piping hot and cooked through.

6 To make the sauce, place the apricots cut side down on the barbecue and cook for 3-5 minutes or until lightly charred and soft.

7 Place the griddled apricots into a bowl and mash with a fork. Add the remaining ingredients and season to taste with salt.

8 Once cooked, slice the pork and arrange on a serving platter. Serve with a dollop of sauce.

Chef's Tip