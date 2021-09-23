Booths Burger sharing bowl recipe
A new way to have that fast food favourite, the burger. No carbs, ketchup or unhealthy fried onions, but lots of fresh veg, spciy jalapenos and halloumi cheese.
Serves 2 l Prep 30mins l Cook 10mins
Ingredients
2 rump burgers
1 tbsp veg oil
Half-a-pack halloumi
1 baby gem lettuce
4 spring onions
4 heads Tenderstem broccoli, blanched
4 cherry tomatoes
2 radishes
2 jalapeños
1 roasted red pepper, sliced
Half a red onion
1 avocado
1 lime, juiced
Basil leaves, torn
2 lime wedges
Method
1. Slice the halloumi, cut the baby gem lettuce and tomatoes in half and thinly slice the radishes, jalapeños and red onion. Marinate the red onion in some of the lime juice and salt.
2. Mash the avocado, adding a little of the lime juice and salt.
3. Brush the burgers with a little oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill on both sides for 3 minutes until fully cooked. Cut in half and keep warm.
4. Grill the spring onions and halloumi and keep warm.
5. Arrange all of your ingredients in a bowl and serve with spicy mayo. Garnish with the torn basil and lime wedges.