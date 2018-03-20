Open garden event marks re-opening of Storey Gardens

The Friends of the Storey Gardens are to hold an Open Garden Event in the run-up to the re-opening of the Storey Gardens.

The Storey Gardens include the Tasting Garden created by artist Mark Dion in 1998 which is an orchard, an artwork and a garden.

They have been closed to the public since 2006 but will be re-opening on a regular basis Monday to Saturday (except Bank Holidays) from March 26.

Opening times will be 10am until 4pm March to November and 10am until 3pm November to March with access through The Storey, in Meeting House Lane.

Friends of the Storey Gardens volunteers have been maintaining the gardens working in partnership with Lancaster City Council.

A successful application for grant from the Lancashire Environmental Fund (LEF) has funded a 12 month programme of work improving access and security.

An open garden event will take place from noon until 4pm on Saturday March 24 to celebrate the completion of the LEF programme of work.

There will an opening ceremony attended by Lancaster mayor Coun Roger Mace at 12.30pm.

Further information is available on the website www.storeygardens.org