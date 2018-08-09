One big push for charity

Charity pool table push to raise money for the Mencap Clubhouse pool team.
On what was probably the wettest Sunday of the summer, the Clubhouse pool team from Lancaster and Morecambe Mencap did a sponsored pool table push from the Battery to Gala Bingo to raise funds for the club.

Despite the weather everyone turned up and had a very wet time.

Lancaster and Morecambe Mencap has provided services and support in the Lancaster and Morecambe area to people with learning disabilities for around 50 years.

These services include a family night, where parents and their children can get together over a cup of coffee and discuss their needs for the future, various clubs and activities, and campaigning both locally and nationally to support those in need.

Call Mencap on 01524 844867.