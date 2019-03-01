Gruesome zombies have been caught on video in Lancaster.

Three zombies - including one police officer - have been seen prowling the aisles in Lancaster's HMV store.

There is no cause for alarm however.

From left: HMV store manager Matt Beddows, Chee Keong Cheung, HMV's assistant manager Liam Carroll with the zombies

The actors are part of a movie launch for Lancaster director and producer Chee Keong Cheung, whose film Redcon-1 comes out on DVD this week.

Chee, 38, a former Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil, was signing copies of the film at HMV in St Nic's Arcade, as zombies plagued shoppers inside and outside the store.

"It's great to be back here in Lancaster and have a chance to see people locally," he said.

"HMV have been really supportive as well.

Chee Keong Cheung browsing through the vinyl section in HMV Lancaster

"We started the tour this week, as the film was released on DVD on Monday.

"We started off in Coventry - we had a tank driving around there, and yesterday we were in Preston and Blackpool HMV.

"We're also heading to Manchester and Glasgow.

"The zombies here today are actually in the film.

Chee signing DVD copies of Redcon-1 in HMV Lancaster.

"There were 1,500 background actors taking part.

"We filmed the first part of the film at Lancaster Castle in the prison, and there were about 100 people from the Lancaster area taking part.

"It's been a great journey and the film has certainly taken on a life of its own."

"Redcon-1 is a fun action film, and we hope the film can showcase what can be done. I just want to thank everyone involved for their support."

The film is available in supermarkets, HMV, and online now. It comes out in the US, Malaysia, Germany and Italy soon.