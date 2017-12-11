Global recall of Lactalis baby milk over Salmonella fears

French baby-milk maker Lactalis has ordered a global recall of millions of products over fears of salmonella bacteria contamination.

The company, one of the largest dairy products groups in the world, said it has been warned by health authorities in France that 26 infants have become sick since December 1.

The recall affects brands marketed under the Milumel, Picut and Celi brands.

Spokesman Michel Nalet told The Associated Press on Monday that the "precautionary" recall both in France and abroad affected "several million" products made since mid-February.

The company said a possible source of the outbreak has been identified in a tower used to dry out the milk at a production site.

Lactalis employs 75,000 people in 85 countries, with a turnover of 17 billion euros (£15 billion.)

The symptoms of salmonella infection include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea and fever.