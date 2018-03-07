Ocean Colour Scene, Cast and Huey Morgan confirmed for Lancaster festival

Britpop heavyweights Ocean Colour Scene have been confirmed to headline Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival in May.

The band, who have produced nine albums and nine top 20 hits, will perform on the Saturday night of the festival at Williamson Park between May 18 and 20.

Joining them on the main stage will be fellow britpop band Cast, led by John Power, former frontman of The La’s.

Fun Loving Criminals vocalist Huey Morgan and his fellow BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Don Letts will host a New York City style “block party” in The Dell area of the park, also on Saturday night. They join indie band Embrace, Hacienda Classical, K Klass, Sasha, Hospitality Records, Bondax, The Two Bears, Rae Morris, and Lancaster’s Lowes at the three day event.

Event director Jamie Scahill said: “We’re thrilled to be able to announce our full line up.

“Ocean Colour Scene are a huge names to be able to bring to the city along with Cast and Embrace.

“With them playing alongside huge name DJs and favourites such as Sasha, High Contrast, Jackmaster, Hacienda Classical and K Klass we know it’s going to be a weekend to remember in Williamson Park.”

The event has been organised by the team behind the A-Wing nights at Lancaster Castle.

For more information and tickets visit www.highestpoint.co.uk.

Tickets start at £40 per day with a deposit plan available with full weekend tickets at £100

£1 of every ticket sold will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support in remembrance of the Skiddle team member Chris Glaba who lost his battle with cancer in 2016.

Northern favourites Embrace are already confirmed to play the main stage on Saturday night.

The band, who have had three number one albums, are making a big comeback and are kicking off their summer gigs with the May festival.

Completing the Main Stage line-up on Saturday are St Helen’s and Johnny Vegas’ favourites energetic indie rock band Stillia and Manchester based rap-rock outfit Y.O.U.N.G fresh off their headline UK tour.

Huey Morgan’s Block Party feat. Huey Morgan and The Clash videographer turned BBC 6 Music DJ Don Letts will be lighting up The Dell on Saturday night. The 10 million album selling Fun Lovin’ Criminal will bring the audience a NYC style block party, mixing funk, soul, disco, classic hip hop and rock and roll in his own East Side style.

The Dell will also host Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard in his second incarnation as The Two Bears with Raf Rundell, of 1965 Records which promises to bring house revival flamboyance to the stage.

The Chris Glaba Memorial Stage will be hosted by BBC Introducing on Saturday and Sunday night who will bring hot new talent, including Rae Morris off the back of her critically acclaimed new album on the Saturday and electronic duo Bondax on Sunday.

To join the headliners BBC Introducing have put together an amazing collection of fresh new talent with North West guitar pop trio The Hara, Lancashire Ones To Watch Lowes, electro-driven 10 piece dance and hip-hop collective The Moods, atmospheric alt pop from Arctic Lake, lo-fi guitar pop with Pixey and UK Grime artist VITAL .

On Friday the festival has music royalty as Grammy award nominee, four-time International Dance Music award winner and four-time DJ Mag award winner Sasha will headline the Chris Glaba Memorial Stage.

Joining Sasha on the Friday will be dance heavyweights such as James Zabiela, who has just released new music after a five year wait from his fans and James Ryan.

The Dell on Friday night has been taken under the control of one of the most in demand DJs in the world, Jackmaster. Regularly playing massive gigs, including Coachella this year, Jackmaster has personally curated the line-up for the stage and fans can expect the DJ to be joined by likes of Jasper James and Eclair FiFi / Wilson Phoenix.

Plus Friday will see world famous independent Drum and Bass label Hospital Records bring the best of UK dance music to the North as London Elektricity Big Band Live, High Contrast, Fred V & Grafix and Danny Byrd take over the main stage.

The weekend will be brought to a close on Sunday with the legendary Hacienda Classical’s Graeme Park, Mike Pickering and Manchester Camerata Orchestra. Hacienda Classical reimagines the soundtrack that defined a generation and celebrates some of the best music from the time.

Sunday’s line-up also includes further world class acts in the form of K Klass & DJ Woody who will join Greg Wilson & Crazy P Soundsystem for a night of underground electronic disco set to transport festival goers back to the dance floors of the 90’s.

K-Klass, originally from Wrexham, formed after meeting at the Hacienda in 1988 and are best known for their first hit “Rhythm is a Mystery”. They will combine talents with World Champion Scratch DJ and Audio-Visual Turntablist DJ Woody, known for his famous “Woodpecker Scratch”, and play Sunday evening on the main stage.

The weekend will also bring a massive party during the daytime with cocktail bars, street food, lots of bars, silent disco, craft beer hall, live art and walking theatre performers amongst the eclectic and eccentric attractions.