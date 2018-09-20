OAP drivers workshop to be held at Vale of Lune rugby club

Throughout October there are three senior road user workshops taking place across the county including one in Lancaster.

The events are free to attend and lunch is provided. Members of the public must book as places are limited.

The theme of the event is ‘Safer Travel’ giving advice around staying safe and independent.

There will be presentations from road safety professionals plus a marketplace of information and freebies.

The senior road users workshop in Lancaster will be held at the Vale of Lune Rugby Union Club between 10am and 4pm on October 16.

Book in advance by calling 01772 537960, or email safertravelteam@lancashire,gov.uk.Please arrive from 10am for registration, event will start at 10,15am.