Notting Hill at Vue Lancaster for Valentine’s Day

One of the most popular rom-coms of all time, Notting Hill, is coming to Vue Lancaster for a one-off screening this Valentine’s Day.

The classic film starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, and directed by Richard Michell, turns 20 in 2019, and to celebrate, it is returning to the big screen for one night only.

William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is the owner of a London book shop, whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when Hollywood star Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) appears in his shop.

A chance encounter soon blossoms into a full blown love affair.

Notting Hill will be screened in Vue Lancaster at 7pm on Thursday, February 14.

Back row tickets (among others) can be booked at www.myvue.com.