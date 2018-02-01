North Lancs: TIC Dynamos ease relegation fears after beating bottom side Boys’ Club

TIC Dynamos picked up an important three points on Saturday after being pushed all the way by Boys’ Club in what was a much more difficult game than expected.

Boys’ Club, who started the day bottom of the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division, took the game to TIC early on but as the match progressed Dynamos began to take control and eventually ran out 4-2 winners.

Robson Mooring, Joe Gibbins, Liam Coutts and Ryan Rodrigues all got on the scoresheet for TIC, while James Davies scored the goal of the game for Boys’ Club with Christian Iacob claiming the other.

Galgate had to grind out a win against lowly Arnside but they never looked in danger of losing the game.

The opening goal came after a brilliant piece of individual skill from leading scorer Jack Broadbent, whose mazy run beat several defenders before putting the ball into the net giving the keeper no chance.

The second goal came after a well-worked move which saw nine Galgate players involved before veteran Chris Gardner scored from a well-taken finish.

It looks ominous for Trimpell and Bare Rangers after losing more ground at the bottom of the division, losing 4-1 to Caton United.

Caton, after a slow start to the season, have now won their last three league games which has moved them up to fifth, their highest position so far this campaign.

Caton were much the better side throughout and although Trimpell scored through Graeme Cassidy and also hit the bar, they were always second best.

Liam Moffatt scored two goals with strike partner Asa Stone also scoring twice with Stone hitting the woodwork as well.

In Division One, leaders Carnforth Rangers Reserves travelled to Cartmel and District Reserves and suffered a 1-0 defeat – a brilliant piece of skill saw Ryan McKenny score a great goal to deny the table toppers.

Meanwhile, Morecambe Royals drew 2-2 at home to Mayfield United Reserves, Jack Reay gave the visitors a 2-0 lead but Royals hit back through a Gareth Holmes penalty and Jack Huntington.

In the third round of the Eric Wilson Senior Challenge Cup, Premier Division leaders Carnforth Rangers were knocked out of the competition by Ingleton, who showed more urgency throughout.

Jordan Carter-Brown and the experienced Steve Havelyn scored the goals to send Ingleton into the semi-finals.

Highgrove, another Premier Division side, had a battle on their hands before finally overcoming Halton Rangers from Division Two.

The game was close for the most part but the more experienced Highgrove team eventually came out on top, winning 3-1 with goals from veterans Luke Ogley, Dan Broadley and Bradley Diamond. Halton’s reply came from young Louis Cox.

In the semi-final Highgrove will be away to Storeys.

There was also one second round tie played at the weekend between Bowerham Dynamos Division Three side and Premier outfit Cartmel and District.

Cartmel proved to be too strong on the day, winning 5-0 thanks to goals from Carl Airey (2), Jamie Chic (2) and Cameron Young.