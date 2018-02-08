North Lancs: Stone volleys in winner as Caton see off College

There was only one game played in the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division on Saturday as Caton United beat College AFC 1-0.

The first chance of the game fell to College when a long pass through the centre of Caton’s defence was collected by centre forward Worrall, who went on a mazy run into the penalty area but was unable to get his shot away from six yards.

From the clearance the ball was swept out to Caton’s Jordan Sparks, who raced down the line before sending over a cross to the far post where it was headed inches wide by Asa Stone.

Caton were well on top and on the half hour mark a shot from Darren Briggs was headed off the line.

With just two minutes remaining of the first half Caton took a deserved lead when another swift right-wing run and cross by Sawacki was not cleared and the ball fell to Stone, his volley hit the back of the net before the keeper could move to make it 1-0.

The second half was just two minutes old when a College attack down their left and a cross to the far post caught the Caton defence out of position and the College attacker was unlucky to see his first-time volley go inches wide.

In the 50th minute the College keeper was at full stretch to turn the ball round the post from a Sparks shot as Caton continued to apply the pressure in the opening stages of the second period.

Sparks came close to killing the game for Caton but despite racing clear of the defence, he was denied by the College keeper who dived to his left and got a hand to the ball. In the last five minutes College threw everything at Caton but with Curtis Wood playing superbly they failed to create any decent chances.