North Lancs: Caton remain in fight for title after seeing off Storeys

Caton United maintained their title challenge in the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division on Saturday with a vital 2-0 win at Storeys.

Caton took the lead towards the end of the first half when a cracking shot by Sam Lister from fully 30 yards out in a central position left the Storeys keeper stood watching.

Storeys had a great chance to draw level late on from a free kick 30 yards out – Atkinson floated the ball into the six-yard area and onto the head of Benson but his header was mistimed and the ball flew over the bar.

Storeys were made to pay for this miss when Asa Stone collected the ball and made a strong run down the left wing.

He beat several defenders before cutting inside and from the edge of the penalty area found substitute Alex Hartley who had the easy task of sidefooting the ball into the net to give Caton a two-goal cushion.

Meanwhile, Highgrove got back to winning ways after four defeats in a row as they beat TIC Dynamos/Middleton/Overton 5-0.

Dan Broadley helped himself to a hat-trick, substitute Liam Breslin and Jake Hope scored the goals.

Boys’ Club are still without a league win this season after losing 3-1 away at fellow strugglers Trimpell and Bare Rangers.

Trimpell’s goals came from Jamie Cassidy, Mark Murphy and Andrew Turner with Boys’ Club’s consolation goal scored by Adam Caton, his first this season.

Mayfield United met Cartmel and District for the first time this season and a cracking Tom Lynch goal put United ahead.

However, Cartmel hit back as Sammy Taylor, Adam Harding and an own goal saw the visitors run out 3-1 winners in what was a very entertaining game.