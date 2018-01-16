North Lancs: Caton book place in semi-finals of Lancashire Amateur Cup

Caton United booked their place in the LFA Amateur Cup semi-finals on Saturday following their 2-0 home win over Rochdalians.

In the 15th minute Rochdalians came close to opening the scoring when their winger got away from Dave Woods and went for goal but his effort went inches wide of upright.

Caton gradually got a foothold in the game and should have scored in the 28th minute – Liam Moffatt received a 25 yard ball from Scott Tremble, controlled the ball well and raced into the penalty area but chose the wrong option.

He decided to pass to Matthew Buczynski who was unmarked at the far post which was easily cut out by the defence when a shot from 12 yards looked the more likely to bring a goal.

When Caton went forward they looked dangerous and in one attack Brigg-Calvert found space and was free inside the penalty area, but from 12 yards his shot went well over the bar when it looked easier to score.

Caton had another great chance to open the scoring in the last seconds of the first half but a Thomas Burns header at the far post was misdirected and went inches wide to end an interesting first half. Jordan Sparks, who had been a thorn in the Rochdale side with his speed and tenacity whenever he got the ball, collected a brilliant 30 yard crossfield pass in the 53rd minute and sped past his marker.

As he raced towards goal he was upended and with the referee on the spot a penalty was given with no arguments from the Rochdale side.

Burns took the spot kick and scored with ease with a low shot into the right hand corner of the net, sending the keeper the wrong way.

Caton almost scored a second when a Briggs-Calvert shot from 25 yards out on the left wing hit the bar with the keeper well beaten.

Caton scored their second goal thanks to the never-say-die spirit of Briggs-Calvert who chased a ball that everyone thought was going for a goal kick, he not only stopped the ball from going out of play but he managed a pin-point pass from near the corner flag to Buczynski unmarked three yards in front of an empty net to tap in to make it 2-0.

Meanwhile, in the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division, leaders Carnforth Rangers had an easier game than expected when they travelled to play Mayfield United.

Carnforth have got better as the season has gone on and it was apparent early on that they would be too strong for the Mayfield side after an opening spell where the home side hardly touched the ball.

However, despite not having much of the ball Mayfield United shook Carnforth by taking the lead through Daniel Martin.

Once Matthew Thompson found the net to equalise, other goals went in at regular intervals by Will Fielding, Aaron Hoyle, Cameron Holmes (2) and Mambwe Chilfurya.

One of the best games of the day was at Arnside where they beat Marsh United 5-4.

Veteran James Bland proved that he still knows where the back of the net is as he scored a superb hat-trick, Steve Pearson was also on the score-sheet with Matthew Carr scoring the winning goal for Arnside.

Marsh’s goals came from Richard Cole, Daniel Smith and James Eccles (2).