North Lancs: Carnforth Rangers maintain lead at top of table after seeing off College AFC

Carnforth Rangers maintained their lead at the top of the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Foootball League Premier Division on Saturday with a 4-1 win at College AFC.

Carnforth’s passing game was too much for College, with Aaron Hoyle, Jordan Darby, Kevin McDonnell and Kyle Davies scoring their goals.

Kevin Robertson had opened the scoring for College but it turned out to be just a consolation as Carnforth moved six points clear at the top.

Bottom side Boys’ Club made the short journey to play TIC Dynamos/Middleton/Overton, who themselves are struggling at the foot of the table.

The first half was all one-way traffic with the Dynamos side much the better and they should have had a hatful of goals.

However, they had to settle for just the one before half time, which was scored by ex-Boys’ Club striker Jack Braithwaite.

The second half was a complete turnaround with Boy’s Club much improved and they were able to put a lot of good attacks together, despite lacking a cutting edge.

Boy’s Club felt that they should have had at least a point from the game and did well to contain the Dynamos in the first half, restricting them to just the one goal.

This win moves the Dynamos side up six places to sixth position, their highest this season so far.

Storeys showed just how much they have improved so far this season when they overran a Marsh side who never gave up. However, on this occasion they were well beaten, James Eccles scoring a consolation after David Whitelaw (2) and leading scorer Nathan Hegarty (2) had scored for Storeys, who remain in second place behind Carnforth Rangers.

In Division One, only one league game beat the wet weather and that was at Cartmel Park where Cartmel Reserves entertained Burton Thistle in what was a rehearsal of their forthcoming cup semi-final.

The game was outstanding between two very good teams who shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller. Nathan Bushell and Aidan Pearson (2) scored for the hosts, while Joe Garnett, Tom Forest and Jake Gill scored for Burton.

Both sides are at the wrong end of the table but on this performance both sides should beat the drop come the end of the season.