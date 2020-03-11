No coronavirus cases confirmed in the Lancaster district

There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in the Lancaster district, Lancashire County Council has said.

The Lancaster Guardian has been contacted by several people suggesting there have been confirmed cases in the district, however this is not currently the case.

There were four confirmed cases across Lancashire as of 9am on Tuesday March 10.

These are the latest figures released by Public Health England.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council’s Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said he would like to reassure people that the council is working with colleagues in the NHS and Public Health England to do everything it can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Lancashire are protected.

Despite this, coronavirus panic-buying in Lancaster and Morecambe has led to toilet roll, hand sanitiser, cleaning product and painkiller shortages in many of the supermarkets.

For information on the symptoms of coronavirus and steps to take, visit www.nhs.uk/coronavirus.

If you have recently been to one of the affected countries and are feeling unwell, phone the NHS 111 helpline straight away – don’t go to your doctor.

If you are feeling under the weather and are worried you might have coronavirus, NHS 111 have a simple online checker which will tell you if you need medical help and advise you what to do.