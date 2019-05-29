NEWS IN PICTURES: Princess Alexandra visits Lancaster
Princess Alexandra officially opened Lancaster’s new Community Fire and Ambulance Station today.
She also visited Penny’s Hospital Almshouses in King Street to mark their tercentenary and Westfield War Memorial Village in West Road on its centenary.
1. The princess arrives
Princess Alexandra arrives in Lancaster on Wednesday afternoon.
jpimedia
2. Arriving in the city
Princess Alexandra is greeted on her arrival.
jpimedia
3. Meeting the dignitaries
Dignitaries line up to greet the princess.
jpimedia
4. Snap happy
Onlookers wait to take the perfect picture.
jpimedia
