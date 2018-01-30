Newcastle United 2-1 Morecambe Ladies

Morecambe Ladies suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Newcastle United on Sunday in the Women’s Premier League Northern Division One.

After late withdrawals from the squad travelling to the North East Morecambe were always going to find it tough, but on a very heavy pitch they got off to a flying start.

Yasmin Swarbrick intercepted a backpass in the first minute to round the ‘keeper and slot home to make it 1-0.

The home side were level almost immediately however.

From the restart Newcastle’s left winger sent over a cross which caught the wind and ended up in the back of the net with barely five minutes played.

Morecambe now looked rattled and nervy so when a cross into the box wasn’t dealt with properly the Newcastles striker latched onto the loose ball and slotted it into the bottom corner, evading the helpless Shiva Wright in Morecambe’s goal.

Although the Ladies battled throughout the first half it was Newcastle who tested the gloves of Wright more often and it was a relief for Morecambe’s players to hear the half-time whistle with just the one goal to make up.

After the break and with the wind behind them, Morecambe were able to be more adventurous in their play.

Long balls from Milie Brown were chased down by Swarbrick and she created good opportunities for Louise Gibbins and Charlotte Higginson which were well saved by the impressive Newcastle keeper.

Although Morecambe were working hard and trying to create the clear chances they deserved, it was Newcastle who had the best chance of the half.

When a ball was switched quickly from left to right, Wright had to stand tall to keep out a close-range shot, turning it away from goal. With the pitch getting heavy and legs heavier Morecambe eventually ran out of steam, leaving the game to drift away from them.

It was a dissapointing performance after recent week’s efforts and Nick Barrett’s side, fourth in the table, will need to work hard in training if they are to be able to continue their good recent home form when they next play Leeds United at Lancaster & Morecambe College on February 11.