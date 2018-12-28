New Year Honours for Lancaster and Morecambe residents

Three people from the Lancaster district have been honoured in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

Helen Bingley has been given the OBE for her voluntary service in the UK and abroad.

John Blowes.

Mrs Bingley is CEO of the Caton-based Abaseen Foundation, which provides education, health, research and humanitarian relief to some of the poorest people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in north west Pakistan.

The Abaseen Foundation educates children, mostly girls, sponsored by people in the north west of England through the ‘sponsor a child to go to school’ scheme. Literacy rates for girls in this area are lower than three per cent.

The foundation was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – an MBE for voluntary groups – in 2017.

Susan Lorraine Smith from Morecambe, executive chief nurse at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, has also been awarded the OBE, for services to the NHS and to patient safety.

Meanwhile, an MBE has been awarded to John Handley Blowes of Halton, for services to renewable energy and to the community in Lancaster.

John is director of Halton Lune Hydro, and is a chartered Engineer with electrical, civil and electrical project management experience, working in particular on renewable and fossil fuel based power stations, in the UK and overseas.

John has sat on various committees associated with energy efficiency and the regulation of carbon emissions. He is a past president and director general of the Institution of Diesel and Gas Turbine Engineers.