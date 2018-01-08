New storm boards installed on Morecambe prom

New flood barriers were tested to the limit as strong winds battered the promenade.

Hardwood boards were used for the first time to protect Morecambe’s sea wall as the town was struck by Storm Eleanor.

The boards were designed by VBA, three companies consisting of VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and Atkins.

They’re working together as a joint venture as part of a Lancaster City Council project.

A Lancaster City Council spokesman said: “This was the first time these particular hardwood boards had been installed and tested and they performed as expected preventing sand, seaweed, shingle and of course water getting beyond the wall.”