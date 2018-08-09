Cabaret, one liners, surreal humour and just good fun stuff are the tasty ingredients of an appetising new season of comedy at The Dukes.

Back by popular demand are Slightly Fat Features whose Christmas Cabaret on December 7 and 8 will be stuffed to the seams with staggering stunts.

Jen Brister is making her Dukes debut on September 22 with her new show – Meaningless – where she explores the meaning of life.

Nish Kumar brings the national tour of his brand new show – It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourself – to The Dukes on October 11 and one of Britain’s leading one-liner comics, Gary Delaney serves up his Gagsters Paradise show on October 27.

To book tickets for any of the new season events, ring The Dukes box office on 01524 598500.