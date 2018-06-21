New musician performing at Haffner Orchestra concert

The cellist previously announced to play in the Haffner Orchestra concert on June 30 in the Ashton Hall in Lancaster is unable to perform.

The orchestra has found another performer to take the place of Abigail Hayward.

Young cellist Yuuki Bouterey-Ishido, who graduated from the International Menuhin Music Academy in 2015, has won many prizes and has been invited to perform at major festivals around the world.

The pre-concert talk with Yukki Bouterey-Ishido and Jonathan Lo starts at 6.30pm followed by the concert at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14.50adults, £13.50 concs, 18 years and under free and students and benefit claimants £5.

Call 01524 582394.