New dance class for Parkinson’s sufferers

A new dance class for those with Parkinson’s disease starts next week in Lancaster.

The eight week programme is being held at the Neuro Drop-in centre with dance teacher Helen Gould who has been delivering dance for Parkinson’s classes for English National Ballet in the North West since 2014.Helen said: “Dance has been reported to be beneficial to people living with Parkinson’s and I frequently witness positive short-term improvements during my classes.

“Feedback from the sessions I have run elsewhere in the North West has described the experience as positive, fun and exhilarating so I’m very excited to be bringing them to Lancaster.

“All the exercises can be adapted for a range of abilities so it’s achievable for all.”

Helen has been working in Lancaster as a community dance artist on a wide range of projects for almost ten years.

The eight week programme starts next Wednesday, June 27 at 1,30pm at The Neuro drop-in centre, Stone Row Head, Lancaster. Family members or carers are welcome to join in.

Contact Helen on lancasterdance1@gmail.com or call on 07812571560.