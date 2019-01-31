New chief executive at Lancaster City Council named

There is a new face at the top of Lancaster City Council, while the search for a permanent head continues.

Kieran Keane will take up the role of chief executive from March 25 until the end of October, while the recruitment process for the permanent role takes place.

Kieran, who is currently assistant chief executive, joined the council in July 2017.

He said: “I am delighted and proud to take on this role. There is so much going on across Lancaster and the district, with opportunities for internal and external investment.

“My priority will be to deliver on our existing ambitions while looking to the future and exploring further opportunities for growth.

“I look forward to working with our existing and future partners to help Lancaster thrive.”

Kieran is already leading a number of transformative projects. These include the major multi-million pound regeneration project of Canal Quarter; and ensuring the exciting plans for UK’s second Eden Project remain on track.

Kieran also oversees the commercialisation of strategic projects for the council.

Council leader Eileen Blamire welcomed the decision and the importance it places on the continuity of the council plans.

“Kieran has already proven himself to be passionate about Lancaster and the district,” she said.

“He has worked to develop a commercial strategy and therefore help secure the financial viability of the council.

“His appointment, initially until the end of October, will allow the council to continue with ‘business as usual’, putting the priorities of the council first and ensuring a smooth transition. We look forward to continuing to work closely with him.”

The post has become vacant due to the council’s current chief executive, Susan Parsonage, moving to take up the role of chief executive for Wokingham Borough Council, in Surrey.