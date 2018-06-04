New board of trustees for Lancaster charity

An award-winning Lancaster charity which supports people affected by neurological conditions and their families has announced a new-look board of trustees.

Neuro DropIn, based on the Lancaster Farms estate, is a community drop-in centre that provides a friendly place for people affected by a range of neurological conditions – such as multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease, stroke, epilepsy and dementia – and their families, to meet others that may have the same or similar condition, receive support and relax in a comfortable, homely environment.

Founder and creative director of Hotfoot Design Charlie Haywood, Quay Creative filmmaker Rachel Gibson, Design Plus UK’s Robin Proud and Director of Edmonds Financial Planning Rachael Edmonds join original board members Pauline Preston and Neuro DropIn founder Sharon Jackson, to support the charity, which is “on the cusp of great change.

Sharon said: “Neuro DropIn has been a registered charity for seven years now and we’ve come so far since a handful of us started to meet at Sainsbury’s cafe – we have a place of own on the Lancaster Farms estate and more than 200 people affected by various neurological conditions and their families on our books.

“We’re now on the cusp of great change. With a shortage of money and suitable, adaptable space, we need new people with new ideas on Neuro DropIn’s board to allow the charity to sustain itself and grow, so that we can continue to support people in the neurological community here in Lancaster and further afield. Charlie, Rachel, Robin and Rachael each have something individual and special to offer us in terms of creative and business support, and we can’t wait to get started and see what the next seven years hold for us.”

Charlie Haywood from Hotfoot Design said: “I’m incredibly proud to have been invited to be a trustee by Sharon. I’m looking forward to working with the new board of trustees over the coming years to help build a self-supported, financially stable and sustainable charity.”