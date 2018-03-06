New award category added to Morecambe Visitor Sunshine awards

We have launched our ninth annual Sunshine Awards and we would like you to help us honour the people of Morecambe.

A new award has been added to the nine categories which you can now vote for.

The Bar/Restaurant Award, sponsored by Cross Bay Brewing Company, is a first for the awards, which will be held on Friday May 4 at the Midland Hotel.

This award will recognise the business that puts their bar or restaurant in the forefront of their industry for its outstanding service, cuisine and congenial surroundings.

There are a number of categories to nominate individuals and organisations who deserve a pat on the back including Young Achiever, Business, Sport, Entertainment, Community Group, Charity Fundraiser of The Year, Student of The Year, Health Hero and Unsung Hero.

The Ambassador Award, dedicated to someone who has brought glory to the town, is not open for nominations and will be chosen by the Sunshine Awards committee.

This is your chance to nominate individuals and organisations who deserve a pat on the back.

To see a full list of categories, sponsors and to find out how you can nominate visit here