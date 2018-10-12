New apprentices start at Heysham power stations

Heysham power stations’ latest apprenticeship recruits have joined the company and have started out on their careers in the nuclear industry.

The eight new recruits were appointed after an exhaustive recruitment process and they will be the first to head to the National College for Nuclear in Cannington, Somerset, after EDF Energy signed a five-year contract with the college to train the company’s maintenance apprentices.

The group started their careers with EDF Energy with a team-building week in the Lake District where they met other apprentices from power stations across the UK. They were joined by Eleanor Hollings-Tenant, who has just joined Heysham 2 as a chemistry trainee.

During the week the apprentices took part in a series of activities and tests, the final challenge of the week culminated in climbing Helvellyn.

With the outward bound course complete, the apprentices are now studying at Bridgwater College, home to the National College for Nuclear, where they will spend the next two years.

The apprentices will learn basic engineering skills in their first year, before specialising in the second year.

They will also get opportunities to travel both in the UK and abroad as part of the ‘life skills’ element of the apprenticeship programme before completing the final two years back at Heysham 1 and 2 power stations.

David Youles, EDF Energy’s Training Standards and Projects Manager, said: “Working with Bridgwater College we have been able to build on what was already a very successful programme.”

“The course will be delivered at a purpose built nuclear college which offers new training technologies for both the technical side of the training as well as the opportunities to develop themselves with the life skills activities that are so important to our business.

“The course is future-proofed and so sustainable. It brings in apprentices from our generating sites who will train alongside other EDF Energy apprentices who are following different apprenticeship pathways before they go back to work on their own sites.

“All of the apprentices going through this programme will not only have the chance to train just a few miles away from the new build site at Hinkley Point C but will also visit both Hinkley Point A and B sites as part of their life skills programme.

“This will give them a great introduction to the nuclear industry which should excite and inspire them to become the future leaders of our company.”