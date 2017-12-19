New ‘aparthotel’ and bar plan for Morecambe prom

Plans to convert a former Indian restauraunt in Morecambe into an eight bedroom “aparthotel” and bar have been submitted to Lancaster City Council.

The plans for the former Masala II restaurant on the corner of Marine Road Central and Northumberland Street have been submitted by Sean and Ann O’Hagan, and also include a new retail unit.

Aparthotels are serviced apartments that use a hotel style booking system.

The current single storey lean to next to the building,known locally as the rock shop, would be demolished and replaced by a more modern structure.

The current beach goods shop would remain, and would also sell ice-cream.

The current ground floor space and the first floor apartment space would be converted into eight apartments, while the rest of the ground floor would become a bar.

The building lies within the Morecambe Conservation area and is understood to have once been a vicarage.