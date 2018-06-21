Nest supports victims of crime

Nest Lancashire case workers at Blackpool Zoo.
Blackpool Zoo along with catering companies Abbey Catering and Tasty Bites recently came together to support Nest, Lancashire’s victim support services for children and young people.

The local businesses organised a day of activities for young people affected by crime, including domestic abuse, exploitation and the Manchester Arena terrorist attack. A group of children aged six to 15 recently enjoyed a sunny day at Blackpool Zoo with the Nest team. Contact Nest Lancashire on 0300 111 0323 to find out more.