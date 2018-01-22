Neighbours’ fears as Bolton-le-Sands road floods for third time

Neighbours in Bolton-le-Sands expressed concerns after their road flooded for the third time since Christmas.

Lowlands Road was left partially under water following a heavy downpour last Monday, and residents struggled to get help in its clearance.

Lowlands Road flooding. Photo by Ailsa Robinson.

Gardens and driveways as well as the road and pavement were left completely under water across four homes – two on each side of the road.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said she had been concerned that the paths may turn to ice if the temperature dropped any lower.

“This is the third time since Christmas that the same area has flooded,” she said. “We were told it was a blocked drain and a gulleysucker was sent out to clear it two weeks ago, but it’s come back again.

“If it gets icy it could become very dangerous. I feel like I will be trapped in my home by it.

“I was quite concerned by the amount of water, especially because it’s a busy road and whenever a vehicle goes past it makes the situation worse.” itUnited Utilities attended the scene at the weekend, pumping surface water away and examining the drains with a specialist camera.

However, they said it could be up to 10 days before higher quality cameras can be installed to look further along the drain.

A United Utilities spokesman said: “A sewer blockage on Lowlands Road, Bolton-le-Sands, which caused flooding to a small number of houses on the road, has now been cleared. We will also be returning to the address to carry out CCTV surveillance inside the sewer to double check that the issue has been fully resolved.”