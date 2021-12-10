Netflix thriller Stay Close hits TV screens this month after filming in Morecambe
A TV drama starring James Nesbitt filmed partially in Morecambe earlier this year is due to air on New Year's Eve.
Netflix begins its streaming of eight-part thriller series Stay Close on December 31.
As we reported in March, many eagle-eyed locals spotted actor James Nesbitt in Morecambe during filming for the series, which is based on a Harlan Coben novel.
Stay Close follows three people who are keeping secrets from those close to them, with Nesbitt playing a detective investigating a disappearance that bears similarities to an unsolved missing persons case 17 years earlier.
Richard Armitage, Sarah Parish and Eddie Izzard also star in the series, which was filmed in several locations across the north west including Morecambe.