Netflix thriller Stay Close hits TV screens this month after filming in Morecambe

Jane Dickinson Patel took this photo of James Nesbitt during a break from filming on Morecambe prom in March.

Netflix begins its streaming of eight-part thriller series Stay Close on December 31.

As we reported in March, many eagle-eyed locals spotted actor James Nesbitt in Morecambe during filming for the series, which is based on a Harlan Coben novel.

Stay Close follows three people who are keeping secrets from those close to them, with Nesbitt playing a detective investigating a disappearance that bears similarities to an unsolved missing persons case 17 years earlier.