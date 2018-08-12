Myerscough College floristry department nominated in national awards

Myerscough College’s floristry department has been shortlisted for national recognition in this year’s British Florist Association awards.

The awards recognise the best in the industry with a prestigious annual ceremony and Myerscough has figured heavily in the nominations yet again.

The college has been shortlisted in the category of Training Provider of the Year, highlighting the excellent provision provided for floristry and floral design.

In addition, four staff members – Sam Cook, Susanna Brandon, Val Kenyon and Nicola Harrison – are nominated for Floristry Tutor of the Year.

Finally, two Myerscough students – Bekki Smyth, who is from Carnforth, and Emily Waddington – have been nominated for Floristry Student of the Year, highlighting their outstanding work and dedication throughout the year.

Now in their seventh year, the BFA Industry Awards have established themselves as the place to be recognised within the industry.

Each autumn the awards are presented at the Awards & Gala Dinner at FleurEx 2018.

The awards are presented to individuals and companies as voted for by the public.

Votes can be cast at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BFAindustryAwards18Voting

The British Florist Association is the official voice of the UK floristry industry and the only trade organisation in the industry to be formally recognised as such.

In recent years, Myerscough has won several BFA awards as well as being nominated a number of other times in recent years.

The nominations come on the back of another successful academic year for the floristry department.

As well as these BFA nominations, the department has seen the staging of several major exhibitions showcasing the work of Myerscough College floristry degree students, which were all a huge success.

Myerscough College runs floral design courses at further and higher education level, with a range of full and part-time options available.

The college also leads the way in offering innovative study methods, such as an Online Foundation Degree in Commercial Floral Design, which enables students to achieve a vocational based Higher Education qualification through part-time study.