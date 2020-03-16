Music festivals in Lancaster and the Lake District still going ahead for now despite coronavirus uncertainty

Highest Point Festival and Kendal Calling have both said they are closely following the situation, but at the moment, it's business as usual.

Highest Point Festival, which is scheduled to take place between May 15 and 18 at Williamson Park in Lancaster, said: "Unless you've been living on the moon for the past few weeks you will be aware of the current COVID-19 situation.

Kendal Calling in Cumbria has said it is monitoring the situation.

"All of the team at Highest Point Festival would like to assure you that currently its business as usual and we look forward to seeing you all in May.

"We are of course monitoring the situation and working closely with all of our partners and we will keep you up to date if the situation changes.

"Ticket sales since our announcement on Tuesday have gone through the roof and it looks like Saturday will sell out in the next 24 hours and Friday isn't far behind so if you're coming then you should get your ticket very soon."

Kendal Calling, which is due to take place between July 30 and August 2 at Lowther Deer Park in Cumbria, said: "We wish to keep you updated and in the loop on the planning of this year’s festival.

"Firstly, a huge thank you to the many of you who have booked to join us in the fields this summer. Your support has helped us grow over these past fifteen years and we are very honoured to reach such a milestone and look forward to welcoming you to many more fun filled weekends.

"We will be following instructions from the Government and relevant authorities and are monitoring the developing situation closely. With the festivities scheduled to begin over 4 months from now we are very much still planning on celebrating our 15th birthday party together with you and are working hard behind the scenes with that in mind.

"For your peace of mind, should the situation change and we are forced to postpone the festival, tickets will be valid for 2021 at the 2020 price at which you purchased your ticket for or, alternatively, receive a refund.

"In the meantime, please follow official guidance, stay safe, keep washing those hands and look after each other whilst we keep our heads down to bring you Kendal Calling's 15th birthday celebrations."